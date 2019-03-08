Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Rail services between Norwich and London cancelled after police incident

PUBLISHED: 06:52 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 06:52 21 March 2019

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Rail passengers travelling between Norwich and London face disruption while police deal with an incident.

Greater Anglia said some lines had been blocked as a result of the incident near the railway line at Stratford.

The 6am and 6.25am services from Liverpool Street to Norwich and the 8.30am service from Norwich to Liverpool Street have been cancelled and other services may be delayed or revised.

All lines are now open, but disruption is expected until 10am.

Most Read

Police block off part of housing estate following incident

Multiple police cars, including the dog unit, could be seen on Verbena Road, Cringleford, at about 10pm on Wednesday. Photo: Luke Powell

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Most wanted roundup: Have you seen these criminals in Norfolk?

Kelly Anne Fitzgerald (left), James Spittles (centre) and David Tranter (right) are wanted. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Closed intu Chapelfield store set to reopen in Norwich

Jones Bootmaker store is reopening in Brigg Street in Norwich

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Wanted man arrested in connection with serious sexual assault after driving into police camera

A man was arrested by Breckland police. Photo: Breckland police

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Dozens of homes without power after blackout near Norwich

People in the north of Norwich have been affected by a power cut. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Rail services between Norwich and London cancelled after police incident

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Man arrested after incident which blocked off housing estate

Multiple police cars, including the dog unit, could be seen on Verbena Road, Cringleford, at about 10pm on Wednesday. Photo: Luke Powell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists