Rail services between Norwich and London cancelled after police incident

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Rail passengers travelling between Norwich and London face disruption while police deal with an incident.

Greater Anglia said some lines had been blocked as a result of the incident near the railway line at Stratford.

The 6am and 6.25am services from Liverpool Street to Norwich and the 8.30am service from Norwich to Liverpool Street have been cancelled and other services may be delayed or revised.

All lines are now open, but disruption is expected until 10am.