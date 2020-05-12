Man in 40s in fight for life after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts Archant

Anyone who saw a serious crash which left a cyclist fighting for his life has been urged to call the police.

The crash happened on Overstrand Road in Cromer on Tuesday, May 12, at around 11.30am.

The collision involved the cyclist - a man in his 40s - and a blue Ford Fiesta.

The cyclist was flown by air ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Fiesta was taken by road ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The road was closed in both directions after police, Fire and Rescue and ambulance responders rushed to the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, or saw the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, should contact PC George Healy at Acle Roads Policing on 101 quoting incident number 134 of Tuesday, May 12, 2020.”

