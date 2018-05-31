Search

Man arrested as woman's body discovered in Norwich home

PUBLISHED: 10:40 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:48 16 February 2020

A man has been arrested in Norwich after the body of a woman was discovered. Ian Burt.

A man has been arrested after the body of a woman was discovered at a home in Norwich.

The woman, in her 60s, was discovered at an address in The Highfields, shortly before 11pm Saturday.

A man, also in 60s, was arrested in connection with the death, and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Police said they believe this to be an isolated incident, and that the man and woman knew each other.

A police cordon remains in place at the property as enquiries continue.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries to establish the exact circumstances leading up to the woman's death are ongoing and a Home Office post mortem examination will take place in due course."

More to follow.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

