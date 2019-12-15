Driver arrested after crash leaves homes without power
PUBLISHED: 07:58 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:24 15 December 2019
A driver was arrested last night following a crash that left houses without power.
The accident happened near Mildenhall Academy on Saturday night, when a vehicle crashed, cutting the power to several houses nearby.
The driver fled the scene, but police managed to track and arrest them a short time after.
Around eight houses in the area are still without power, but police said engineers from UK Power Networks were on scene, and hoped to fix the issue shortly.
