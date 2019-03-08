Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Teenager becomes 12th person arrested in murder investigation

PUBLISHED: 17:13 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 24 October 2019

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A teenager has become the 12th person to be arrested in connection with the murder of David Lawal in Thetford.

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyDavid Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary has confirmed a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder, following the death of Mr Lawal on Brandon Road earlier this month.

The teenager was arrested by officers from the Metropolian Police in London on Thursday afternoon, October 24, and is due to be brought to Norfolk for questioning.

His arrest sees the total number of people questioned in relation to Mr Lawal's death reach 12, after an 11th person was arrested over the weekend.

Mr Lawal, 25, was fatally stabbed in the neck and chest area in an incident on Brandon Road, Thetford, on Thursday, October 3.

Police are still keen to hear from anybody with information concerning the incident, who can contact the Norfolk and Suffolk major investigations team on 101, quoting Operation Petersfield.

Most Read

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

Norfolk surnames feature on the list of unclaimed estates. Photo: Getty Images

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

Former nurse went from healthy to having stage four cancer in two weeks

Fee Sharples who is living with stage four breast cancer. Picture: Big C

Norwich City legend Duncan Forbes has died

Duncan Forbes training on Mousehold Heath in July, 1976 Pictures: Archant Library

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

Teenager becomes 12th person arrested in murder investigation

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Person in serious condition after medical emergency in family home

Emergency services were called to a house on Bracondale, Norwich, after a person suffered a cardiac arrest on October 24, 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Body of missing man found at airfield

The body of a man, believed to be Steven Hill, pictured, was discovered in Binham. Photo: Police

Teenager’s hope to reunite wedding and engagement rings with owner

Hollie Kett with her grandmother Denise Kett. Picture: Tim Kett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists