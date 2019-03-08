Teenager becomes 12th person arrested in murder investigation

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A teenager has become the 12th person to be arrested in connection with the murder of David Lawal in Thetford.

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary has confirmed a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder, following the death of Mr Lawal on Brandon Road earlier this month.

The teenager was arrested by officers from the Metropolian Police in London on Thursday afternoon, October 24, and is due to be brought to Norfolk for questioning.

His arrest sees the total number of people questioned in relation to Mr Lawal's death reach 12, after an 11th person was arrested over the weekend.

Mr Lawal, 25, was fatally stabbed in the neck and chest area in an incident on Brandon Road, Thetford, on Thursday, October 3.

Police are still keen to hear from anybody with information concerning the incident, who can contact the Norfolk and Suffolk major investigations team on 101, quoting Operation Petersfield.