Police appeal over stolen Quadzilla

PUBLISHED: 13:10 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:26 06 November 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses after a Quadzilla was stolen from Outwell, Wisbech. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a Quadzilla was stolen from Outwell.

The camouflage coloured Quadzilla Diesel 800 utility vehicle was stolen from a property in Well Creek Road in Outwell sometime between 5pm on Tuesday, November 5 and 6.30am on Wednesday, November, 6.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with information to contact Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/77707/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

