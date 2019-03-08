Police appeal over stolen Quadzilla

Police are appealing for witnesses after a Quadzilla was stolen from Outwell, Wisbech. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary. Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a Quadzilla was stolen from Outwell.

The camouflage coloured Quadzilla Diesel 800 utility vehicle was stolen from a property in Well Creek Road in Outwell sometime between 5pm on Tuesday, November 5 and 6.30am on Wednesday, November, 6.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with information to contact Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/77707/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.