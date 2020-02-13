Can you help police find this missing 43-year-old man?

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 43-year-old man who has not been since this morning.

Kevin Johnson, 43, is said to have left his house in Common Road in Wiggenhall St Mary between 9am and 11am on Thursday, February 13 and has not been seen since. He was reported missing to the police this morning and police are appealing for help trying to trace him.

Mr Johnson is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build, with black and grey hair. He is likely to be on foot and wearing blue jeans and a dark jumper, and may be wearing slippers.

Officers are concerned for his welfare, and would like anyone who may have seen him to get in touch.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting incident number 149 of Thursday 13 February 2020.