Search

Advanced search

Police appeal after car crashes into house

PUBLISHED: 09:28 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:28 09 April 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fail-to-stop collison in King's Lynn. Photo: Denise Bradley

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fail-to-stop collison in King's Lynn. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorist failed to stop at the scene of a collision.

The driver of a small grey or silver car failed to stop after crashing into a house on Portland Place in King’s Lynn.

The incident, which caused minor damage to the property, took place at 12.10pm on Saturday, April 4.

Officers believe the car, which could be a Toyota or Hyundai, will have damage to the nearside front.

You may also want to watch:

Part of the number plate is YRP08.

Sign up for the latest updates about coronavirus in Norfolk

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning the driver.

Anyone with information should contact PC Maria Lambert at King’s Lynn Police Station on 101.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

NHS worker hits out at used car dealer over faulty Mini

Marina and Jason Patchett. Photo: Jason Patchett

Nine key questions on lockdown answered as three-week review nears

Police officers in Cromer making sure the public are keeping to social distancing guidelines Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Cancel your broadband’: Agent tells tenants rent is ‘priority’ despite coronavirus

Leo Nickolls (inset) said he was gobsmacked at the tone of the email from Martin & Co. Picture: Leo Nickolls/Google Images

Coronavirus: Norfolk confirmed death toll rises to 75

Seven more deaths in Norfolk hospitals have been announced, taking the total in the county to 75. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

NHS worker hits out at used car dealer over faulty Mini

Marina and Jason Patchett. Photo: Jason Patchett

AirBnB restricts new bookings after hundreds of properties listed for Easter weekend

Holidaymakers have been told to stay away from the region's beaches. Photo: Getty Images

‘Cancel your broadband’: Agent tells tenants rent is ‘priority’ despite coronavirus

Leo Nickolls (inset) said he was gobsmacked at the tone of the email from Martin & Co. Picture: Leo Nickolls/Google Images

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nine key questions on lockdown answered as three-week review nears

Police officers in Cromer making sure the public are keeping to social distancing guidelines Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24