Police appeal after car crashes into house

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fail-to-stop collison in King's Lynn. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorist failed to stop at the scene of a collision.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The driver of a small grey or silver car failed to stop after crashing into a house on Portland Place in King’s Lynn.

The incident, which caused minor damage to the property, took place at 12.10pm on Saturday, April 4.

Officers believe the car, which could be a Toyota or Hyundai, will have damage to the nearside front.

You may also want to watch:

Part of the number plate is YRP08.

Sign up for the latest updates about coronavirus in Norfolk

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning the driver.

Anyone with information should contact PC Maria Lambert at King’s Lynn Police Station on 101.