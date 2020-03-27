Canvas bag stolen from Norfolk garage
PUBLISHED: 16:25 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 27 March 2020
Police are appealing for witnesses after a canvas bag was stolen from a garage in Norfolk.
The burglary took place at a garage in Shernborne Road in Dersingham between 3.30pm and 4pm on Thursday, March 26.
Police are looking for a man who was seen running from the scene after taking a canvas bag with tennis nets inside.
The man is described as being in his early 20s, with short black hair, around 5ft 10 tall, wearing black trousers and a black jacket with a white logo on it.
Anyone with information should contact Sgt Anne Curtis at Hunstanton on 101, quoting crime reference 36/21423/20.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
