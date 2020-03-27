Search

Advanced search

Canvas bag stolen from Norfolk garage

PUBLISHED: 16:25 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 27 March 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary of a garage in Dersingham. Photo: Denise Bradley

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary of a garage in Dersingham. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a canvas bag was stolen from a garage in Norfolk.

The burglary took place at a garage in Shernborne Road in Dersingham between 3.30pm and 4pm on Thursday, March 26.

You may also want to watch:

Police are looking for a man who was seen running from the scene after taking a canvas bag with tennis nets inside.

The man is described as being in his early 20s, with short black hair, around 5ft 10 tall, wearing black trousers and a black jacket with a white logo on it.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt Anne Curtis at Hunstanton on 101, quoting crime reference 36/21423/20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘I’ll go to jail, I don’t care’ - Restaurant owner’s anger after being fined while loading food for self-isolating people

Tim Roberts, owner of Number 29 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market, with the parking ticket he got for stopping outside his premises to load food for people self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied by Tim Roberts

Coronavirus: How new police powers will affect you and your family

Police officers on patrol in Norwich. Photo: Luke Powell

Six new coronavirus cases in Norfolk as total reaches 51

Norfolk has now 51 confirmed cases. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Two more people with coronavirus die at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

Missing 41-year-old motorcyclist found after concerns for safety

Police launched an appeal to help find Mr Brown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two more people with coronavirus die at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

NNUH prepares for coronavirus surge with 30 patients now in hospital

30 patients are now being treated for confirmed coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Mike Page

Watch: Dog-walker’s close encounter with military helicopter on Norfolk beach

Chinook helicoper flying low over East Runton beach. Picture:Jesse Petrie-Porter

Coronavirus: How new police powers will affect you and your family

Police officers on patrol in Norwich. Photo: Luke Powell

Coronavirus: Norwich woman jailed after coughing in police officer’s face

Police on patrol in Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24