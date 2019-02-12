Appeal for dash-cam footage after man killed and two injured in A11 crash

The A11 near Attleborough was closed after a lorry crashed into two stationary vehicles near Breckland Lodge. Photo: Simon Parkin Archant

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward after a crash on the A11 in which a man was killed and two others were taken to hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crash happened around 12.45pm on Tuesday (February 26) on the A11 at Attleborough, near the Stag Roundabout, when a lorry hit two stationary white Ford Transit vehicles.

A man in his 40s, who was travelling as a passenger in the lorry, received serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two occupants of the Ford Transit vans sustained head and neck injuries and were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

The lorry driver, a man in his 40s, was arrested and taken to Wymondham police investigation centre for questioning and was released on Wednesday morning (February 27) pending further investigations.

Police said they are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, particularly anyone who saw the manner of driving of the vehicles prior to the incident or anyone who may have any dash-cam footage of the incident.

Police, fire and ambulance crews and the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended the scene, closing the road and providing care to those involved in the crash.

Four fire crews, from Attleborough, Wymondham, Thetford and East Harling, went to the scene.

Both lanes of the southbound carriageway were closed between the Thickthorn and Stag roundabouts, reopening around 8.40pm.

Any witnesses should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Wymondham on 101 quoting CAD 175 of 26 February.