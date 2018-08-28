Search

Police appeal for witnesses after 7 vehicle crash on A47

PUBLISHED: 11:46 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:02 12 November 2018

At the A47 near Swaffham where Norfolk police have closed off the road completely after a six vehicle crash. Picture: Chris Craddock / KL.FM 967

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving seven vehicles on the A47 near Swaffham on Saturday November 10.

The crash happened at approximately 10:15am on the west bound carriageway between Swaffham and Narborough.

No one was seriously injured as a result of the collision.

Officers from Breckland Police and Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team area both attended, along with the East of England Ambulance Service.

The road was closed for approximately four hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision and would particularly like to speak to the driver of a dark coloured Vauxhall Vectra who is believed to have been in the area at the time of the collision.

Anyone who may have information, or dashcam footage, should contact PC Andy Miles at Swaffham Roads Policing on 101.

