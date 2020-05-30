Appeal to trace missing 65-year-old man from Beccles

Peter Bicker, was last seen at his home address in Beccles at 10am on Saturday May 30. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a 65-year-old man from Beccles who has been reported missing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peter Bicker was last seen at his home address in the town at 10am on Saturday, May 30.

His disappearance is out of character and as a result his family and police officers are concerned for his welfare.

Mr Bicker left his house on foot and often walks various routes around Beccles, Ringsfield, Barsham and along both sides of the River Waveney.

Searches have been taking place this afternoon to try and locate him.

Mr Bicker is described as white, 5ft 6in tall and was last seen wearing a navy golf t-shirt, black jogging bottoms and grey trainers.

Anyone who believes they have seen Mr Bicker, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Lowestoft Police Station on 101.