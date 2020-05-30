Search

Advanced search

Appeal to trace missing 65-year-old man from Beccles

PUBLISHED: 17:39 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 30 May 2020

Peter Bicker, was last seen at his home address in Beccles at 10am on Saturday May 30. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Peter Bicker, was last seen at his home address in Beccles at 10am on Saturday May 30. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a 65-year-old man from Beccles who has been reported missing.

Peter Bicker was last seen at his home address in the town at 10am on Saturday, May 30.

His disappearance is out of character and as a result his family and police officers are concerned for his welfare.

Mr Bicker left his house on foot and often walks various routes around Beccles, Ringsfield, Barsham and along both sides of the River Waveney.

Searches have been taking place this afternoon to try and locate him.

Mr Bicker is described as white, 5ft 6in tall and was last seen wearing a navy golf t-shirt, black jogging bottoms and grey trainers.

Anyone who believes they have seen Mr Bicker, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Lowestoft Police Station on 101.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

School delays June 1 reopening over positive test while others go part-time

Stradbroke Primary Academy in Gorleston that will now reopen to more pupils on June 8 . Picture: Paul Shreeves/Geograph

This former RAF officer’s house is for sale in Norfolk – and there’s something surprising in the garden

This former RAF officer's house in Watton is on the market at a guide price of £475,000-£500,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Elon Musk’s historic SpaceX rocket could be visible over Norfolk this weekend

Two astronauts will fly on the SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station this Saturday after it was rescheduled due to bad weather. Photo: PA/ David J. Phillip

More than 700 coronavirus patients have been discharged from Norfolk hospitals

One new coronavirus death has been reported in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘Love you old boy’ - TV star Simon Thomas pays tribute after death of his father

TV presenter Simon Thomas. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Campers who pitched up on bird sanctuary island given talking to by police

Bawsey Country Park near King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

One new coronavirus death reported in Norfolk’s hospitals

One new coronavirus death has been reported in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

Which public toilets are open in north Norfolk?

More public toilets in North Norfolk have reopened. Images: Google StreetView/Getty

Fashion store to reopen but with shopping ‘by appointment only’

Vanilla in Ipswich Road is reopening on June 16. Pic: Vanilla

Appeal to trace missing 65-year-old man from Beccles

Peter Bicker, was last seen at his home address in Beccles at 10am on Saturday May 30. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary
Drive 24