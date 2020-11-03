Appeal to find 50-year-old who has been missing for nearly 2 weeks
PUBLISHED: 20:10 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 20:10 03 November 2020
Archant
Police are concerned for the welfare of a 50-year-old man who has not been seen in nearly two weeks.
Simon Bateman, 50, was last seen in Hellesdon shortly after 2.30pm on Thursday October, 22.
Officers have described Mr Bateman as vulnerable and are concerned for his welfare.
Mr Bateman is 5ft 10ins tall and of a slight build with mousey brown hair. He is believed to be wearing a navy-blue tracksuit with red and white stripes and black trainers.
He is also believed to have links to King’s Lynn and London.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen him or knows of his whereabouts to come forward.
Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 337 of 22 October 2020.
