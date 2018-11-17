Search

20-year-old man missing from Lowestoft

17 November, 2018 - 08:06
Daniel Deverill was last seen on Waveney Drive in Lowestoft at about 4.30pm on Friday, November 16. Photo: Suffolk police

Archant

A 20-year-old man has gone missing from the Lowestoft area.

Daniel Deverill was last seen on Waveney Drive in Lowestoft at about 4.30pm on Friday, November 16.

Suffolk police said he had been spotted walking towards the town centre and library area.

Mr Deverill is described as white, of slim build and has short, dark brown hair and a goatee beard.

He was last seen wearing dark clothing and a dark hooded top, police said.

Anyone who has seen Daniel or anybody with any information is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101

