Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash

Sarah Hussain

Published: 2:08 PM July 28, 2021   
East of England Ambulance Trust

Man taken to hospital following serious crash in Great Melton - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

A man was taken to hospital with leg, neck and back injuries following a serious crash.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital after suffering injuries in the crash on Saturday July 24 at around 6.05pm.

Police said a Suzuki motorcycle was travelling along Melton Road when it collided with some roadside furniture, near to the junction with Pockthorpe Road.

Officers are appealing for help to trace the driver of a white Audi following the crash, which was driving in the area at the time of the collision and failed to stop at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage of the area at around the time of the incident, should contact 101, or email Andrew.lincoln@norfolk.police.uk, quoting incident number 379 of Saturday 24 July 2021.

