Police appeal over yobs on bikes in Great Yarmouth

Police have received reports of cycling youths causing damage to cars in Walpole Road Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Teenagers on bikes have been causing problems in Great Yarmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are acting on reports of cycling youths causing damage to vehicles in the Walpole Road area at the beginning of January.

In a tweet Great Yarmouth police said they wanted to hear from anyone who had witnessed any activity or been a victim of it.

An incident is alleged to have taken place on January 4.

Anyone with information is asked to call PC 1112 Symonds on 101 with crime reference 36/8314/19.