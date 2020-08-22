Search

Update: Missing Felicity, 82, has been found

PUBLISHED: 09:36 22 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 22 August 2020

Felicity Mclennan was last seen at her home in Thetford on Friday evening Picture: Supplied

Felicity Mclennan was last seen at her home in Thetford on Friday evening Picture: Supplied

Police say an 82-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found.

Felicity Mclennan was last seen at her home in Thetford on Friday evening and was expected to be on foot.

Officers were concerned for her welfare, and appealed for anyone who may have seen her to get in touch.

This morning, Norfolk police said: “Felicity Mclennan has been found near her home in Thetford. Upon being traced, she was assessed by the ambulance service, and taken to hospital for treatment.

“We would like to thank the media and public for their support with this appeal.”

