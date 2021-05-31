Concerns for safety of missing Norfolk man

Published: 5:09 PM May 31, 2021

George Goodman, 26, who has gone missing from Rollesby. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Concern is growing for the welfare of a man who has been reported missing from a village on the Norfolk Broads.

Police are appealing for help to trace George Goodman, 26, was last seen at around 10pm on Sunday, May 30 at his home address at Low Road in Rollesby.

Mr Goodman is described as white, approximately 5ft 4, of slim build, with short dark brown hair and brown/ginger beard.

He has been missing previously, however he is considered vulnerable and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen someone fitting the description or anyone with information to contact Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 101 quoting incident 73 of Monday, May 31, 2021.

