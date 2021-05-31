News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Concerns for safety of missing Norfolk man

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 5:09 PM May 31, 2021   
George Goodman, 26, who has gone missing from Rollesby.

George Goodman, 26, who has gone missing from Rollesby. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Concern is growing for the welfare of a man who has been reported missing from a village on the Norfolk Broads.

Police are appealing for help to trace George Goodman, 26, was last seen at around 10pm on Sunday, May 30 at his home address at Low Road in Rollesby.

Mr Goodman is described as white, approximately 5ft 4, of slim build, with short dark brown hair and brown/ginger beard. 

He has been missing previously, however he is considered vulnerable and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen someone fitting the description or anyone with information to contact Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 101 quoting incident 73 of Monday, May 31, 2021.
 

Norfolk Live
East Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Avenues/Deprivation Map

Data

Map of Norfolk’s richest and poorest areas reveals huge inequality

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk police raiding a property suspected of dealing drugs in Heathgate, Norwich as part of Operat

Investigations | Special Report

More than 300 children arrested in Norfolk's biggest ever drugs crackdown

Joel Adams

person
Police Stock Images

Girl,13, grabbed by man and told not to make a noise before escaping

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Taverham High School. Photo: Steve Adams

Education News

Petition to reinstate suspended teacher nears 1,000 signatures

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon