Police trying to trace lorry driver after fatal crash

PUBLISHED: 10:33 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 21 February 2019

Police are trying to trace a driver after the crash Picture: Chris Bishop

Police investigating a fatal collision are trying to trace the driver of a lorry seen in the area at the time of the incident.

The scene of the fatal collision on the A134 at Stradsett Picture: Chris BishopThe scene of the fatal collision on the A134 at Stradsett Picture: Chris Bishop

The crash happened on the A134 at Stradsett, near Downham Market, just after 7.30 am on Thursday, January 31.

A Ford Connect van and a CCM motorcycle were involved in the collision, which was near the entrance to the Stradsett Estate and junction with the A1122.

Officers want to trace the driver of an articulated lorry, which was travelling in front of the Ford Connect at the time of the collision.

The vehicle was heading towards King’s Lynn however police have no further information about the lorry.

The rider of the motorcycle, 53-year-old Nigel Reynolds, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he died.

In a statement, Mr Reynolds’ family said: “On January 31, 2019, Nigel Reynolds was tragically taken from us after being involved in a motorbike accident.

“Nige was a family man, a husband to Lorraine, dad to Gavin, Dale and Chloe, grandad to Ellen, Isaac and Freya, as well as son to Beryl and Bryan, a brother, father-in-law, uncle and friend to many.

“Nige loved his motorbikes and was a huge Moto GP fan, as well as being a lifelong Norwich City supporter. He served in the Royal Air Force for 22 years and more recently worked for Mars where during this time was able to help support the King’s Lynn foodbank.

“Nige was the kindest man you could ever meet, with the biggest heart. He was loved by everyone who met him, and was always happiest when surrounded by his family. Our lives will never be the same again.”

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and questioned at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should contact PC Martyn Holmes at the serious collision investigation team at Wymondham on 101 or email Martyn.HOLMES@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.











