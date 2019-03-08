Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash with tractor

Police are appealing for information after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a tractor.

The accident happened around 10am on Sunday, when a white and blue Triumph Bonneville T120 motorbike and a green John Deere tractor collided on the C142, Kenninghall Road, just south of the junction with Harling Road near Garboldisham.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Police said they are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash, had dash cam footage or any information about the drivers of the vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact PC Nathan Woodgate at Wymondham roads and armed policing team on 101, via email on woodgaten@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident number 145 of August 25.