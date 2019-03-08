Search

Concerns for missing Norwich man

PUBLISHED: 18:34 25 October 2019

Mark King, 65, has been missing from Norwich since 10am, Friday, October 25. Photo: Police

Mark King, 65, has been missing from Norwich since 10am, Friday, October 25. Photo: Police

Archant

Concern is growing for a 65-year-old man who is missing from Norwich.

Mark King, 65, was last seen leaving his home in Clabon Road at around 10am Friday, in a blue Vauxhall Astra, PF16 YHP.

Mr King is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall and of slim build, with shaved dark balding hair. He was wearing a black fleece and dark green cargo/combat-style trousers.

Police said they are concerned for his welfare as his behaviour is out of character, and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the 65-year-old.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting incident number 153 of Friday 25 October 2019.

