Police seek dash-cam footage of A140 pedestrian crash

PUBLISHED: 12:16 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 20 September 2019

Police at the scene of the accident between a car and pedestrian on the A140 near Long Stratton. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police at the scene of the accident between a car and pedestrian on the A140 near Long Stratton. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam video to a collision in Long Stratton that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

A silver Vauxhall Astra was travelling soutbound on the A140 at approximately 11.40am on Thursday, September 19 when it collided with a male pedestrian.

The man was taken to hospital with serious arm and leg injuries.

Emergency services including the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to the accident which occurred between Long Stratton and Stratton St Michael, close to the speed limit change from 50mph to 30mph.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or anyone with dash cam footage in the area at the time of the incident, should contact PC Kayleigh Whittock at the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Norfolk Police on 101.

