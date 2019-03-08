Police seek dash-cam footage of A140 pedestrian crash

Police at the scene of the accident between a car and pedestrian on the A140 near Long Stratton. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam video to a collision in Long Stratton that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

A silver Vauxhall Astra was travelling soutbound on the A140 at approximately 11.40am on Thursday, September 19 when it collided with a male pedestrian.

The man was taken to hospital with serious arm and leg injuries.

Emergency services including the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to the accident which occurred between Long Stratton and Stratton St Michael, close to the speed limit change from 50mph to 30mph.

The A140 was closed to traffic in both directions for more than four hours after the crash from the new Hempnall roundabout to Swan Lane in Long Stratton causing long tailbacks

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or anyone with dash cam footage in the area at the time of the incident, should contact PC Kayleigh Whittock at the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Norfolk Police on 101.