Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Police appeal for information in hunt for missing teenager

PUBLISHED: 15:30 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:56 17 June 2019

Police think Denver Chitiyo could be in Norfolk. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Police think Denver Chitiyo could be in Norfolk. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Police in Kent are appealing for information in the hunt for a missing teenage boy, believed to be in Norfolk.

Denver Chitiyo, 17, was last seen in the Tovil area of Kent at around 11pm on Wednesday, May 22.

Kent police believe the boy from Maidstone is in the Norwich area as it is understood he also has connections to Suffolk and Norfolk.

Denver is described as being of slim build, 5ft 7in tall and with black hair worn in dreadlocks.

It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone who sees Denver or knows where he may be is urged to call 101 quoting reference 22-1926.

Most Read

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Police called after six men were ‘punching each other’ in Norfolk town

A window was smashed at the Royal Mail enquiry office. Picture: David Bale

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for north Norfolk

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Police called after six men were ‘punching each other’ in Norfolk town

A window was smashed at the Royal Mail enquiry office. Picture: David Bale

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for north Norfolk

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police investigate death of two people on the same road

A woman's body was found at a house on Normanston Drive in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

WATCH: Norfolk man behind Champions League anthem joins Peter Crouch, Chris Stark and Katherine Jenkins on stage at ‘CrouchFest’

Tony Britten, who wrote the Champions League anthem, appeared on stage at CrouchFest with footballer and podcast host Peter Crouch. Photo: Tony Britten
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists