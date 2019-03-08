Police appeal for information in hunt for missing teenager

Police think Denver Chitiyo could be in Norfolk. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

Police in Kent are appealing for information in the hunt for a missing teenage boy, believed to be in Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Denver Chitiyo, 17, was last seen in the Tovil area of Kent at around 11pm on Wednesday, May 22.

Kent police believe the boy from Maidstone is in the Norwich area as it is understood he also has connections to Suffolk and Norfolk.

Denver is described as being of slim build, 5ft 7in tall and with black hair worn in dreadlocks.

It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone who sees Denver or knows where he may be is urged to call 101 quoting reference 22-1926.