Police appeal for information after Gorleston collision between driver and two boys

PUBLISHED: 11:55 16 January 2019

Police appeal for information following reports of a collision in Gorleston. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police appeal for information following reports of a collision in Gorleston. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A driver making a three-point turn collided with two nine-year-old boys on their bikes in a Norfolk town, with investigators now seeking to speak with the man, police have said.

Police are appealing for information following reports of a collision in Gorleston on Monday (January 14).

They say it happened near to One Stop on Brasenose Avenue at about 5.20pm and involved a grey-silver car and two cyclists, both boys aged nine.

The driver, a man believed to be in his 60s, stopped to speak with the boys and then left the scene, police said.

Investigating officer PC Mac Cornaby said: “We believe the driver of the car was doing a three-point-turn at the time of the incident and has come into contact with both cyclists with one suffering a knee injury.

“We’re keen to speak with the driver of the vehicle to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information should contact PC Cornaby on 101 at Gorleston Police Station.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

