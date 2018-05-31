Search

Cyclist thrown from bike in A47 collision

PUBLISHED: 14:13 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:13 09 December 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was involved in a collision on A47.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was involved in a collision on A47. PIC: James Bass.

A cyclist has been thrown from their bike onto the side of the road in a collision on the A47.

The incident took place on Friday, December 6, on the A47 between Postwick and Blofield.

At around 4.30pm, near the Little Plumstead turn off, a cyclist riding a silver bike was involved in a collision with an unknown vehicle.

The collision caused the cyclist to be thrown from their bike and onto the grass verge.

The vehicle failed to stop at the scene and the cyclist was taken to hospital for assessment.

Following the incident officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who might have dashcam footage from the area.

Anyone with information should contact PC Will Richardson at Acle Police Station, on 101, quoting CAD number 314 of 6 December 2019.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.

