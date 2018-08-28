Woman in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by minibus in Norwich

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision involving two people and a minibus in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision involving two people and a minibus in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At around 5.30pm yesterday (Thursday January 24) a woman and a girl were trying to cross Earlham Road, near George Borrow Road, when they were involved in collision with a minibus.

Following the incident the woman was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries, she has since been transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment.

The girl suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the manner of the driving of the minibus prior to the incident, should contact PC Simone Sutcliffe at the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101.