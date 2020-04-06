Search

Advanced search

Have you seen this person? Police appeal for help to trace wanted man

PUBLISHED: 15:54 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:54 06 April 2020

Dougie Wicks is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Dougie Wicks is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted in Norfolk.

Douglas ‘Dougie’ Wicks, 25, from Norwich is wanted on recall to prison.

You may also want to watch:

Wicks is described as white, 6ft 4 in height, of slim build, with short, dark, balding hair, and blue eyes.

He is believed to be in the Norwich area, or the wider county of Norfolk.

Anyone who may have seen Wicks or know of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Paramedics told to cover up uniform in public

The East of England Ambulance Service has told its staff to not display their logo and uniform in public. Picture: David Tillyer

Norwich pub landlords quarantined on cruise ship where two people died of coronavirus

Anthea and Roger Cawdron have been isolating in their cabin. Picture: Anthea Cawdron

Five more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

There have been four more coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Archant.

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Paramedics told to cover up uniform in public

The East of England Ambulance Service has told its staff to not display their logo and uniform in public. Picture: David Tillyer

Norwich pub landlords quarantined on cruise ship where two people died of coronavirus

Anthea and Roger Cawdron have been isolating in their cabin. Picture: Anthea Cawdron

Five more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

There have been four more coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Archant.

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Houghton Festival organisers ‘hopeful’ 10,000 person party will go ahead

DJ Ricardo Villalobos playing a set at Houghton Festival in 2018 Photo: Jake Davis

Poem to be etched on Norwich’s new city student block

A poem written by Norfolk poet Jenny Pagdin will be etched onto Benedict's Gate. Picture: three-sixty total communications
Drive 24