Have you seen this person? Police appeal for help to trace wanted man
PUBLISHED: 15:54 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:54 06 April 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted in Norfolk.
Douglas ‘Dougie’ Wicks, 25, from Norwich is wanted on recall to prison.
Wicks is described as white, 6ft 4 in height, of slim build, with short, dark, balding hair, and blue eyes.
He is believed to be in the Norwich area, or the wider county of Norfolk.
Anyone who may have seen Wicks or know of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
