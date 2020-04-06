Have you seen this person? Police appeal for help to trace wanted man

Dougie Wicks is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted in Norfolk.

Douglas ‘Dougie’ Wicks, 25, from Norwich is wanted on recall to prison.

Wicks is described as white, 6ft 4 in height, of slim build, with short, dark, balding hair, and blue eyes.

He is believed to be in the Norwich area, or the wider county of Norfolk.

Anyone who may have seen Wicks or know of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.