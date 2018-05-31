Search

Missing man may be in Norfolk, say police

PUBLISHED: 11:26 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 29 November 2019

Aaron Cullingford, 43, is missing. Pic: Essex Police.

Essex Police

Police searching for a man who has gone missing believe he could be in Norfolk.

Aaron Cullingford, 43, has not been seen since Sunday, November 24.

He was last seen at 2.30pm that day, walking his dog on Clayhill Road in Basildon, Essex.

Essex Police believe he may be in Norfolk and have asked the public for help in finding him. He is 5ft 8ins and is described as being of heavy build.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

