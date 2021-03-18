Man dies after car collides with tree on A149
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has died following a crash on the A149, in North Norfolk.
Police were called to North Walsham Road, in Northrepps at approximately 10.30pm on Wednesday, March 17 following reports a silver Mini Cooper had collided with a tree.
The driver, a man aged in his late teens, died at the scene.
Following the incident, police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information concerning it or dashcam footage to come forward.
Officers are particularly keen to speak with anyone who saw the Mini Cooper being driven prior to the collision in the Cromer and Northrepps area.
Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit via email: seriouscollisioninvestigationunit@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or 101 quoting incident number 392 March 17 2021.
Most Read
- 1 E-fit issued of man suspected of raping teenager near old rail track
- 2 Scaffolder blocks tenants' windows in stand-off with landlord
- 3 Long-running village butcher's shop for sale for £330,000
- 4 Woman 'unsettled' by doorbell footage of man staring into her home
- 5 Man leaves woman with serious leg injuries after park attack
- 6 Warning to drivers after tractor overturns in A146 crash
- 7 Person walked over crossing eight seconds before train crashed into it
- 8 Derelict seaside hotel to finally face wrecking ball
- 9 Distracted driver looked in his bag before killing woman in crash
- 10 Five ex-youth players allege historic abuse at Norwich City by coach