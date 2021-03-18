Man dies after car collides with tree on A149

Published: 11:25 AM March 18, 2021

Police were called to North Walsham Road, A149 at approximately 10.30pm on Wednesday, March 17 following reports a silver Mini Cooper had collided with a tree. - Credit: Google Maps

A man has died following a crash on the A149, in North Norfolk.

Police were called to North Walsham Road, in Northrepps at approximately 10.30pm on Wednesday, March 17 following reports a silver Mini Cooper had collided with a tree.

The driver, a man aged in his late teens, died at the scene.

Following the incident, police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information concerning it or dashcam footage to come forward.

Officers are particularly keen to speak with anyone who saw the Mini Cooper being driven prior to the collision in the Cromer and Northrepps area.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit via email: seriouscollisioninvestigationunit@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or 101 quoting incident number 392 March 17 2021.