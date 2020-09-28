Search

Appeal launched after break in at 14th century church

PUBLISHED: 13:41 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:41 28 September 2020

Saint John the Baptist Church on Hall Road in Alderford. Picture: Google Maps

Saint John the Baptist Church on Hall Road in Alderford. Picture: Google Maps

Police are appealing for information after a 14th century church in mid-Norfolk was broken into.

Saint John the Baptist Church on Hall Road in Alderford, near Lenwade, was broken into sometime between 9am on Thursday, September 17, and 9am on Friday, September 18.

It is understood entry was gained to the small, grade I listed church through the door.

Following the break-in police are appealing for information, anyone who thinks they may be able to help officers with their enquiries should contact DC 850 Everitt on 101 quoting crime reference 36/67022/20.

