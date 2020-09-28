Appeal launched after break in at 14th century church
PUBLISHED: 13:41 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:41 28 September 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for information after a 14th century church in mid-Norfolk was broken into.
Saint John the Baptist Church on Hall Road in Alderford, near Lenwade, was broken into sometime between 9am on Thursday, September 17, and 9am on Friday, September 18.
It is understood entry was gained to the small, grade I listed church through the door.
Following the break-in police are appealing for information, anyone who thinks they may be able to help officers with their enquiries should contact DC 850 Everitt on 101 quoting crime reference 36/67022/20.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.