Appeal launched after break in at 14th century church

Saint John the Baptist Church on Hall Road in Alderford. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police are appealing for information after a 14th century church in mid-Norfolk was broken into.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Saint John the Baptist Church on Hall Road in Alderford, near Lenwade, was broken into sometime between 9am on Thursday, September 17, and 9am on Friday, September 18.

It is understood entry was gained to the small, grade I listed church through the door.

Following the break-in police are appealing for information, anyone who thinks they may be able to help officers with their enquiries should contact DC 850 Everitt on 101 quoting crime reference 36/67022/20.