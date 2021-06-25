Appeal to find missing 77-year-old man

Published: 2:39 PM June 25, 2021

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 77-year-old man and are appealing for help to find him.

John Keable was last seen at around 7.30am on Friday, June 25, at his home in Redmayne View in Sprowston.

Police are appealing for help to trace him after he went missing in Norwich.

Mr Keable is described as white, approximately 6ft 2, of medium build, with grey hair. He is believed to be on a red mobility scooter.

Officers said they are concerned for his welfare and are appealing for anyone who may have seen someone fitting the description or anyone with information to contact Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 101 quoting incident 86 of today’s date (June 25).