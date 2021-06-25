News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Appeal to find missing 77-year-old man

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 2:39 PM June 25, 2021   
John Keable was last seen at around 7.30am this morning (Friday 25 June) at his home in Redmayne View, Sprowston.

John Keable was last seen at around 7.30am on Friday, June 25 at his home in Redmayne View, Sprowston. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 77-year-old man and are appealing for help to find him.

John Keable was last seen at around 7.30am on Friday, June 25, at his home in Redmayne View in Sprowston.

Police are appealing for help to trace him after he went missing in Norwich.

Mr Keable is described as white, approximately 6ft 2, of medium build, with grey hair. He is believed to be on a red mobility scooter.

Officers said they are concerned for his welfare and are appealing for anyone who may have seen someone fitting the description or anyone with information to contact Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 101 quoting incident 86 of today’s date (June 25).

Norfolk Live
Norwich News

