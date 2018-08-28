Search

Driver who hit cyclist in Norwich left scene before details could be taken

PUBLISHED: 12:53 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 05 February 2019

Norfolk police said the man was hit by a small red car as he attempted to cross Guardian Road, at the roundabout with Dereham Road, at about 5.50pm on Wednesday, January 30. Photo: Google

Archant

A driver who hit a cyclist in Norwich left the scene before any details could be taken.

Norfolk police said the man was hit by a small red car as he attempted to cross Guardian Road, at the roundabout with Dereham Road, at about 5.50pm on Wednesday, January 30.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene briefly to speak to the cyclist, but drove off before any details could be taken.

The cyclist suffered minor injuries to his leg.

Police are keen to trace the driver of the car who is described as having a beard and wearing a hi-vis jacket.

• Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact PC Dave Moran at Hurricane Way Police Station on 101.

