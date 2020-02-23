Search

Advanced search

Police appeal as girl, 13, goes missing

PUBLISHED: 16:49 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:49 23 February 2020

Emelia Aska was reported as missing to police officers in Lowestoft yesterday, Saturday, February 22. Photo: Suffolk Constabulary

Archant

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward after a 13-year-old girl went missing.

Emelia Aska was reported as missing to police officers in Lowestoft yesterday, Saturday, February 22.

She was last seen on Friday evening at around 9pm and was reported missing on Saturday at lunchtime.

Ms Aska is described as being five foot, seven inches tall. She has shoulder length black hair, brown eyes and is maybe wearing a green 'puffa' coat with a brown lined fur hood and black trousers.

She could also be carrying a blue overnight bag and normally wears leggings or jogging bottoms or tracksuits.

Emelia has links to the London area.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Constabulary said: "Enquires are on-going to locate Emelia and anyone who has seen her, or a person matching the description given or has knowledge of her whereabouts should contact Lowestoft police on 101, quoting reference number: 462170."

