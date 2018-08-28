Police appeal after driver injured following crash in north Norfolk

Police are appealing for information following a crash in Stanhoe, near Docking, in north Norfolk. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A driver has suffered minor injuries following a crash in north Norfolk.

It happened at around 9.55am on Sunday November 4 on West Street in Stanhoe, near Docking, when a grey Seat Leon and a black Hyundai i30 collided.

One of the drivers had minor injuries while the other was uninjured.

Norfolk police are now appealing for witnesses and would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the incident or the manner of driving of either car before the collision.

Officers are also keen to trace a red SUV which was travelling on the same stretch of road at the same time of the accident.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact the PC Jon Miller from Hunstanton Police Station on 101 quoting ref 155 of 4/11/18.

To report something anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.