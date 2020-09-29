Search

Advanced search

Harley Davidson rider seriously injured after crash in village

PUBLISHED: 14:33 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:38 29 September 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a Harley Davidson rider was seriously injured in a collision on the A149 Picture: Google maps

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a Harley Davidson rider was seriously injured in a collision on the A149 Picture: Google maps

Archant

A Harley Davidson motorbike rider is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Norfolk.

Emergency services were called to the A149 at Repps with Bastwick at around 11.40am on Tuesday, September 22, amid reports a black motorbike was in a collision with a purple Nissan Quashqai car.

The male rider of the motorcycle was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the collision, or may have dashcam footage, should contact PC Martin Goulder at Acle Roads Policing on 101 quoting incident number 180 of Tuesday September 22.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Forty independent school pupils isolating after coronavirus case confirmed

Langley School, in Loddon, has had its first positive coronavirus case. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New retailers open in Chapelfield centre – as changes revealed

Intu is bowing out of Chapelfield but apparently no sale has been agreed yet. Pic: EDP

Ryan Walsh’s golden opportunity fight is OFF

Big fight disappointment for Ryan Walsh Picture: Mark Hewlett

Huge bearded vulture spotted flying over Norfolk

A bearded vulture - also called a Lammergeier - was spotted near the Norfolk village of Foxley. Picture: James Lowen

Pukki and McLean named in international squads

Kenny McLean and Teemu Pukki have been named in the Scotland and Finland squads respectively. Picture: PA