Harley Davidson rider seriously injured after crash in village

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a Harley Davidson rider was seriously injured in a collision on the A149 Picture: Google maps Archant

A Harley Davidson motorbike rider is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to the A149 at Repps with Bastwick at around 11.40am on Tuesday, September 22, amid reports a black motorbike was in a collision with a purple Nissan Quashqai car.

The male rider of the motorcycle was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the collision, or may have dashcam footage, should contact PC Martin Goulder at Acle Roads Policing on 101 quoting incident number 180 of Tuesday September 22.