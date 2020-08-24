Search

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by car

PUBLISHED: 11:23 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:35 24 August 2020

A boy was hit by a car at the Norwich Road/Christopher Close junction in Northrepps, just outside Cromer. Image: Google StreetView

A boy had to be taken to hospital after he was hit by a car on a busy road in Northrepps, just outside Cromer.

The incident happened the Norwich Road/Christopher Close junction, on Saturday, August 22 at around 10.40am.

Norfolk Police said a Ford Fiesta was involved, and the driver stayed at the scene while emergency services rushed to help.

Police said the boy, who was on foot, sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital as a precaution.

Police have appealed for anyone who might have seen the incident, or have dash cam footage, to get in touch with PC Richard Syrett of the roads policing team on 101, quoting number 148 of August 22.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

