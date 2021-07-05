Man dies after car collides with parked van

Live

Published: 10:16 AM July 5, 2021

The incident happened at approximately 9am when a silver Ford Fusion, travelling on Kenside Road towards Cherry Tree Road, left the road and collided with a parked transit van. - Credit: Google Maps

A man has died following a collision with a parked transit van.

The man, in his 70s, is believed to have suffered a medical episode and was pronounced dead at the scene in Snettisham on July 4.

The incident happened at approximately 9am when a silver Ford Fusion, travelling on Kenside Road towards Cherry Tree Road, left the road and collided with a parked transit van.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information concerning the driving manner of the Ford Fusion prior to the incident.

Witnesses should contact PC Thomas Allison at the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Swaffham on 101 quoting incident number 133 of July 4 2021.