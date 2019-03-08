Cyclist hurt after crash with car

The junction on Aylsham Road where Mile Cross Road and Woodcock Road meet. Pic: Google Street View Google Street View

A cyclist was hurt when he was hit by a car at a Norwich crossroads.

It happened at the crossroads of Mile Cross Road and Woodcock Road on Aylsham Road at about 6.30pm on Saturday, November 9.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, suffered a broken arm.

Norfolk police are keen to speak to anyone who saw the crash, or how the car was being driven before it happened.

Police also want to hear from anybody with dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should contact PC Dave Moran on 101 quoting incident number 203 of November 11. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.