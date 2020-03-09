Drug driving arrest after four people seriously injured in A47 crash

Four people, including two children, remain in hospital

The teenage driver of a car involved in a serious crash on the A47 Acle Straight has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 12.20pm on Monday, March 9, after two cars crashed in what witnesses described as a head-on collision.

It happened on the Acle-bound carriageway near Halvergate and involved a silver SEAT Leon and a silver Renault Clio.

All four people in the Clio, two women and two children, were seriously injured and remain in hospital.

The female driver received serious arm and internal injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she remains in a stable condition.

The woman passenger was taken to the James Paget Hospital with serious injuries and also remains in a stable condition.

A child in the same car was taken to the James Paget Hospital with a serious arm injury and a young boy was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a serious head injury.

Both children are still in hospital.

The driver of the SEAT Leon, a man aged in his late teens, received minor injuries and was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving with excess drugs and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

It comes after two women died in collision on the same stretch of road a week ago.

A 52-year-old van driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and later released under investigation.

On Friday two men died after a three-vehicle collision on the road near Fransham.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has dash camera footage or information concerning the manner of driving of the vehicles before the collision.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage should contact PC Michael Stolworthy of Acle Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 or email: Michael.stolworthy@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 145 of 9 March 2020.