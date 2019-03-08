Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Ambulance and firefighters called to Great Yarmouth pier blaze

PUBLISHED: 12:27 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 19 July 2019

Firefighters are on scene for a fire at Britannia Pier, in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Aaron Sabin

Firefighters are on scene for a fire at Britannia Pier, in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Aaron Sabin

Archant

Britannia Pier has reopened following a blaze.

Firefighters were called to the pier following a fire. Picture: Aaron SabinFirefighters were called to the pier following a fire. Picture: Aaron Sabin

Firefighters were called to a fire at Britannia Pier, in Great Yarmouth at around 10.52am following a blaze at the sea front.

The emergency services cordoned off the area, and five appliances were called to the site.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the fire has now been put out, but firefighters remained on the scene as a precaution.

Firefighters were called to the pier following a fire. Contributed: Aaron SabinFirefighters were called to the pier following a fire. Contributed: Aaron Sabin

Police and ambulance were called to the scene, but no one was injured in the blaze and it is not believed to be suspicious

Manager of Britannia Pier, Keegan Snell, said: "It was in the restaurant and they called the fire service as a precaution."

Most Read

Boy, 12, arrested after two knives found at Norfolk high school

North Walsham High School. Picture: Google Maps

Police close NDR following concerns for woman’s safety

Police have closed the NDR in both directions following concerns for a woman's safety. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk family’s £4.5m farm is being sold for the first time since 1823

Elizabeth Purdy's family is selling Green Farm at Paston for the first time since 1823. It is valued at £4.5m. Picture: Chris Hill

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Residents’ anger over vandalism and drug use in north Norwich

Residents have spoken of problems in the area after cars were vandalised in the Silver Street and Silver Road area of Norwich. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police close NDR following concerns for woman’s safety

Police have closed the NDR in both directions following concerns for a woman's safety. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Student died after losing control of car

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Run Norwich 2019: Everything you need to know

Runners get started at last year's Run Norwich event. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Boy, 12, arrested after two knives found at Norfolk high school

North Walsham High School. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk family’s £4.5m farm is being sold for the first time since 1823

Elizabeth Purdy's family is selling Green Farm at Paston for the first time since 1823. It is valued at £4.5m. Picture: Chris Hill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists