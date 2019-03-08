Ambulance and firefighters called to Great Yarmouth pier blaze

Firefighters are on scene for a fire at Britannia Pier, in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Aaron Sabin Archant

Britannia Pier has reopened following a blaze.

Firefighters were called to a fire at Britannia Pier, in Great Yarmouth at around 10.52am following a blaze at the sea front.

The emergency services cordoned off the area, and five appliances were called to the site.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the fire has now been put out, but firefighters remained on the scene as a precaution.

Police and ambulance were called to the scene, but no one was injured in the blaze and it is not believed to be suspicious

Manager of Britannia Pier, Keegan Snell, said: "It was in the restaurant and they called the fire service as a precaution."