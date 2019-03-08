Search

Police and fire service at collision where person trapped inside vehicle

PUBLISHED: 23:30 01 September 2019 | UPDATED: 23:30 01 September 2019

Emergency services were called to a collision in Great Yarmouth after a person was trapped inside a vehicle. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Archant

Emergency services were called to a collision in Great Yarmouth after a person was trapped inside a vehicle.

Police and the fire service attended a collision involving a black Alpha Romeo on Lawn Avenue, at just after 9pm on Sunday, September 1.

Inspector Gina Hopkinson from Norfolk Police said: "We got a call from a member of the public at just after 9pm to a single vehicle collision.

"The person reported an ambulance was already with the vehicle after they came across it having collided."

She added: "The fire service were asked to attend to help get one of the persons out of the vehicle."

The inspector could not confirm whether the fire service were needed to extract the person, or whether anyone was injured.

Appliances from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston fire stations attended the incident, where crews provided scene safety and made the vehicle safe.

A fire service spokesperson gave an stop time of 9.22pm.

