Investigation team at scene of fatal Thetford house fire

Police are monitoring the scene of a house fire on Staniforth Road in Thetford. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Investigations are continuing into a fire which killed an 18-year-old man in Thetford over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to a home in Staniforth Road on the Barnham Cross estate at 7.27pm on Sunday evening (May 29).

Six crews of firefighters battled the flames throughout the evening with six people taken to hospital for further treatment.

One of them, an 18-year-old man, died on Monday afternoon.

A joint investigation between police and firefighters has since begun and today, a specialist team from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has been attending the scene.

Police officers are also going door-to-door speaking neighbours to better understand the circumstances around the blaze.

Meanwhile, five of the people taken to hospital for treatment following the incident have now been discharged.

A Home Office post-mortem investigation is due to be carried out tomorrow (June 1) to establish the teen's cause of death.

Anyone with information or who witnesses the incident is asked to contact Swaffham CID on 101 quoting CAD 342 of May 29 2022