Investigation team at scene of fatal Thetford house fire
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Investigations are continuing into a fire which killed an 18-year-old man in Thetford over the weekend.
Emergency services were called to a home in Staniforth Road on the Barnham Cross estate at 7.27pm on Sunday evening (May 29).
Six crews of firefighters battled the flames throughout the evening with six people taken to hospital for further treatment.
One of them, an 18-year-old man, died on Monday afternoon.
A joint investigation between police and firefighters has since begun and today, a specialist team from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has been attending the scene.
Police officers are also going door-to-door speaking neighbours to better understand the circumstances around the blaze.
Meanwhile, five of the people taken to hospital for treatment following the incident have now been discharged.
Most Read
- 1 Two men killed in three-vehicle crash on A11
- 2 18-year-old dead and five hospitalised after house fire
- 3 Norfolk Broads row sees free mooring at beauty spot end after 50 years
- 4 Learner drove dad’s Bentley on Prince of Wales Road at 4am while drunk
- 5 Carriageway of A11 remains closed after serious two-vehicle crash
- 6 Gorleston police officer nearly caught on Hunted after returning to Norfolk
- 7 'Like Fawlty Towers' - Concern as academy trust replaces school's governors
- 8 Landlord retires after running NR3 pub for 35 years
- 9 Mum of man who drowned at beauty spot speaks of frustration after inquest
- 10 More roads in Norwich set for closure as major revamp continues
A Home Office post-mortem investigation is due to be carried out tomorrow (June 1) to establish the teen's cause of death.
Anyone with information or who witnesses the incident is asked to contact Swaffham CID on 101 quoting CAD 342 of May 29 2022