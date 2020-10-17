Search

WATCH: ‘Ridiculous’ fireworks incident on city street

PUBLISHED: 15:56 17 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 17 October 2020

A string of fireworks were let off at around 1.45am in Ranworth Road in Norwich on Saturday morning. Picture: Contributed

A string of fireworks were let off at around 1.45am in Ranworth Road in Norwich on Saturday morning. Picture: Contributed

Archant

Neighbours were woken up and emergency services were called in when a box of fireworks was let off on a suburban street in Norwich in the middle of the night.

Emergency services were called after a string of fireworks were let off in Ranworth Road, Norwich Picture: ContributedEmergency services were called after a string of fireworks were let off in Ranworth Road, Norwich Picture: Contributed

Scores of rockets were fired into the air, exploding overhead, at around 1.45am on Saturday, October 14 in Ranworth Road, Earlham.

Someone who lives nearby who did not want to be named said the incident was a nuisance and a danger.

She said: “I know fireworks night is coming, but this is ridiculous.

“They’re going to either end up hurting themselves or seriously hurting someone else.

The burnt-out box left after the fireworks in Ranworth Road, Norwich. Picture: SuppliedThe burnt-out box left after the fireworks in Ranworth Road, Norwich. Picture: Supplied

“The box was still alight afterwards and it could have started a fire - it was just 2ft from the back of a car. It’s just scary.”

She said a smaller box of fireworks had been let off at the same spot at around 1.30am a few nights ago, and single rockets had been used just after 7am on several other occasions.

She said police and a fire crew were called to the scene.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said: “One appliance from Earlham attended reports of a fire in the open on Ranworth Road in Norwich.

“Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish. This was a deliberate ignition.”

Setting off fireworks is against the law between 11pm and 7am, except on Bonfire Night when the cut off is midnight, and on New Year’s Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year, when the cut off is 1am.

You can be fined up to £5,000 and imprisoned for up to six months for selling or using fireworks illegally. On-the-spot fine of £90 can also be handed out.

