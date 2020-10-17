WATCH: ‘Ridiculous’ fireworks incident on city street
PUBLISHED: 15:56 17 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 17 October 2020
Archant
Neighbours were woken up and emergency services were called in when a box of fireworks was let off on a suburban street in Norwich in the middle of the night.
Scores of rockets were fired into the air, exploding overhead, at around 1.45am on Saturday, October 14 in Ranworth Road, Earlham.
Someone who lives nearby who did not want to be named said the incident was a nuisance and a danger.
She said: “I know fireworks night is coming, but this is ridiculous.
“They’re going to either end up hurting themselves or seriously hurting someone else.
“The box was still alight afterwards and it could have started a fire - it was just 2ft from the back of a car. It’s just scary.”
She said a smaller box of fireworks had been let off at the same spot at around 1.30am a few nights ago, and single rockets had been used just after 7am on several other occasions.
She said police and a fire crew were called to the scene.
A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said: “One appliance from Earlham attended reports of a fire in the open on Ranworth Road in Norwich.
“Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish. This was a deliberate ignition.”
Setting off fireworks is against the law between 11pm and 7am, except on Bonfire Night when the cut off is midnight, and on New Year’s Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year, when the cut off is 1am.
You can be fined up to £5,000 and imprisoned for up to six months for selling or using fireworks illegally. On-the-spot fine of £90 can also be handed out.
