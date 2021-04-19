Woman taken to hospital after police incident in Norwich

Published: 10:29 AM April 19, 2021

Police attended an incident on Aylsham Road in Norwich on April 19 - Credit: Dean McIntosh

Police were called to an incident in Norwich on Sunday night following concerns over a woman's safety.

Officers attended Aylsham Road on Sunday, April 18 at around 9.30pm alongside the ambulance service after a report of concern for her safety.

She was then taken to hospital for treatment.

One eyewitness who lives nearby said: "We noticed all the lights at about 9.20pm.

"There were four police cars at first, as well as a dog unit and a police van.

"A short while later an ambulance showed up.

"The police seemed to be looking for someone as two of them walked off towards the Army Reserve Centre with flashlights and were even checking the car park behind the Co-Op.

"Things seemed to wrap up around 10pm and at that point everyone dispersed."