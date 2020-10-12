Driver escapes unhurt after car went into river

A driver got out of his car unharmed after it went into a river.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to the incident at Town Street in Upwell on Sunday, October 11 after the driver of a Vauxhall Corsa came off the road and crashed into the river at around 11pm.

The motorist, a man in his 20s, is said to have left the car unharmed and is “safe and well.”

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: “The vehicle left the road coming to rest in a nearby river.

“Police, ambulance and fire attended the scene and the male driver suffered no injuries as a result of the incident.

“The vehicle is going to be recovered.”

King’s Lynn Police tweeted that officers were aware of the car in the river opposite the Five Bells Inn in the village.

It added: “The driver is safe and well and the only occupant of the vehicle at the time.”