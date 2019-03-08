Air ambulance called after car crashes into ditch
PUBLISHED: 12:40 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:47 21 April 2019
Archant
The air ambulance has been called after a car crashed into a ditch in Blofield.
Emergency services are on the scene of a car crash in Blofield. Picture: staff
Police, firefighters and the ambulance service where called to the crash shortly after 11.30am this morning (Sunday, April 21).
A witness, who did not want to be named said a car involved in the incident had left the road and gone into a ditch.
More to follow.
Comments have been disabled on this article.