Air ambulance called after car crashes into ditch

Emergency services are on the scene of a car crash in Blofield. Picture: staff Archant

The air ambulance has been called after a car crashed into a ditch in Blofield.

Police, firefighters and the ambulance service where called to the crash shortly after 11.30am this morning (Sunday, April 21).

A witness, who did not want to be named said a car involved in the incident had left the road and gone into a ditch.

More to follow.