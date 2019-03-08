Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Air ambulance called after car crashes into ditch

PUBLISHED: 12:40 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:47 21 April 2019

Emergency services are on the scene of a car crash in Blofield. Picture: staff

Emergency services are on the scene of a car crash in Blofield. Picture: staff

Archant

The air ambulance has been called after a car crashed into a ditch in Blofield.

Emergency services are on the scene of a car crash in Blofield. Picture: staffEmergency services are on the scene of a car crash in Blofield. Picture: staff

Police, firefighters and the ambulance service where called to the crash shortly after 11.30am this morning (Sunday, April 21).

A witness, who did not want to be named said a car involved in the incident had left the road and gone into a ditch.

More to follow.

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Your chance to buy entire contents of former Norwich restaurant

The contents of the former East Twenty Six bar and restaurant in Exchange Street, Norwich are being auctioned by Keys Auctions. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Katie Price to host grand opening of new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price leaving ITV studios in London, after appearing on Loose Women.

Norfolk restaurant punished as fake review ruse is rumbled

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Beyond exasperating’ - Fears for environment as car gets stuck on flooded beach road

A car stuck on the water-covered road at Brancaster in north-west Norfolk. Picture: EDWARD COUZENS-LAKE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk restaurant punished as fake review ruse is rumbled

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Katie Price signs copies of her autobiography at Norwich club opening

Katie Price at the opening of Fetch in Norwich. Picture Fetch.

‘Does Delia Smith actually sound like that?’ - Viewers react to Norwich episode of ITV’s In For A Penny

In For A Penny: Stephen and Julie Credit: ITV

‘This dressing room is unstoppable’ - Farke sounds City rallying cry for Potters’ promotion duel

Daniel Farke takes Norwich City to Stoke City looking to seal promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Stoke City boss calls for killer instinct ahead of Canaries’ test

Stoke City manager Nathan Jones is looking to add goals Picture: Steve Waller
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists