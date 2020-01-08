Search

Advanced search

Video

New pole dancing studio in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 07:00 09 January 2020

Jenny Hedger, Pole Fitness is opening its own studio, Space Studios on Swan Lane in Norwich City Centre. Opposite Tutle Bay. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Jenny Hedger, Pole Fitness is opening its own studio, Space Studios on Swan Lane in Norwich City Centre. Opposite Tutle Bay. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Archant

Get ready to release your inner J-Lo... After the success of Hollywood hit Hustlers, Norwich's wannabe-pole dancers can brush up on their splits, swirls, and Superman spins with the arrival of a new pole studio in the city.

Jenny Hedger, Pole Fitness is opening its own studio, Space Studios on Swan Lane in Norwich City Centre. Opposite Tutle Bay. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Jenny Hedger, Pole Fitness is opening its own studio, Space Studios on Swan Lane in Norwich City Centre. Opposite Tutle Bay. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Jenny Hedger officially opened Jenny H Pole Fitness on Wednesday, but said she never planned on running her own business.

The 29-year-old hails from Tucson, Arizona, and said she became hooked on the sport after her first class in July 2014.

She moved to Norwich to study a masters in creative writing and last year began teaching private lessons. Classes will be held at Space Studio in Swan Lane and Jenny hoped to encourage anyone to give it a go.

Jenny said: "I believe that everybody can try it. Once you do this there is no stopping you. It is a brutal sport, you get the bruises in the beginning but when you come away battered and bruised you keep doing it.

"I think one of the most important things is pole is such a diverse sport. It is so good for people of all ages, of all sizes."

She added: "It's incredibly challenging which is so much fun. Being able to spin around, learn all these things and watch others. It's the stubborn part of me I had to keep doing it. I did not intend to be have my own business, I fell into it. At some point in the last six months I thought I'm kind of good at this."

In 2015 she participated in her first group performance and competed in the PSO Pacific Pole Championships in LA. She trained with Spin City to qualify as a beginner and intermediate pole fitness instructor.

The instructor said the sport allowed users to feel empowered as they improved or tried different styles, from fitness to more sensual routines.

She added it was important to create a safe space for students, which meant she could open her lessons to men.

Jenny said: "I would love to have more students, discovering pole and falling in love like I did. Do the things that scare you. It's something I live by and it is pole that pushed me towards that.

"When I was there it was the hardest thing I ever did in my life and it became this passion of mine."

Over Christmas and New Year she has been putting the finishing touches ready for her first class.

Most Read

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Man finds 2ft black hair in McDonald’s wrap

A hair was found in a wrap at a McDonald's branch in Tuckswood. Picture: Google/Paul Cruickshank

Lifelong Canaries fan leaves club £100 in his will to buy players a drink

Barrie Greaves, from Aylsham, at a Norwich City Football Club home match with his daughters Dr Sarah Greaves and Jane Warden. Picture: Dr Sarah Greaves

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘Trapped in hell’ – building firm slammed as ‘bullies’ by villagers

Sandra Lombard, left, and Graham Johnson live on Green Lane and are objecting to the development. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Headteacher banned for ignoring child neglect complaints

Alexander Bowles was headteacher at Great Hockham Primary School near Thetford. Photo: Google Streetview

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘Trapped in hell’ – building firm slammed as ‘bullies’ by villagers

Sandra Lombard, left, and Graham Johnson live on Green Lane and are objecting to the development. Photo: Archant

New pole dancing studio in Norwich

Jenny Hedger, Pole Fitness is opening its own studio, Space Studios on Swan Lane in Norwich City Centre. Opposite Tutle Bay. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk in top 10 in the country for family-friendly hotels

A tidy Norfolk sign on the A134 near Thetford.

See inside the studio set to put Norfolk at the forefront of film and television

Raynham Hangar Studios based at West Raynham Business Park. Pictured from above is the area where the studio village will be created. Picture: SUPPLIED BY RAYNHAM HANGAR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists