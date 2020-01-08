Video

New pole dancing studio in Norwich

Jenny Hedger, Pole Fitness is opening its own studio, Space Studios on Swan Lane in Norwich City Centre. Opposite Tutle Bay. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Archant

Get ready to release your inner J-Lo... After the success of Hollywood hit Hustlers, Norwich's wannabe-pole dancers can brush up on their splits, swirls, and Superman spins with the arrival of a new pole studio in the city.

Jenny Hedger officially opened Jenny H Pole Fitness on Wednesday, but said she never planned on running her own business.

The 29-year-old hails from Tucson, Arizona, and said she became hooked on the sport after her first class in July 2014.

She moved to Norwich to study a masters in creative writing and last year began teaching private lessons. Classes will be held at Space Studio in Swan Lane and Jenny hoped to encourage anyone to give it a go.

Jenny said: "I believe that everybody can try it. Once you do this there is no stopping you. It is a brutal sport, you get the bruises in the beginning but when you come away battered and bruised you keep doing it.

"I think one of the most important things is pole is such a diverse sport. It is so good for people of all ages, of all sizes."

She added: "It's incredibly challenging which is so much fun. Being able to spin around, learn all these things and watch others. It's the stubborn part of me I had to keep doing it. I did not intend to be have my own business, I fell into it. At some point in the last six months I thought I'm kind of good at this."

In 2015 she participated in her first group performance and competed in the PSO Pacific Pole Championships in LA. She trained with Spin City to qualify as a beginner and intermediate pole fitness instructor.

The instructor said the sport allowed users to feel empowered as they improved or tried different styles, from fitness to more sensual routines.

She added it was important to create a safe space for students, which meant she could open her lessons to men.

Jenny said: "I would love to have more students, discovering pole and falling in love like I did. Do the things that scare you. It's something I live by and it is pole that pushed me towards that.

"When I was there it was the hardest thing I ever did in my life and it became this passion of mine."

Over Christmas and New Year she has been putting the finishing touches ready for her first class.