Police officers rescued after being cut off by tide during search for missing woman

Two police officers searching for a missing woman had to be rescued from a Happisburgh beach after getting cut off by high tide.

The officers were looking for a "high-risk missing person" on the beach on Saturday night when they were cut off by the tide.

A lifeboat was diverted from the search for the woman to recover the officers.

The woman was later found using a thermal image camera on a nearby beach.

Philip Smith, from the RNLI Happisburgh Lifeboat, said one boat was asked "to recover two police officers who had been searching the beach towards Happisburgh and found themselves cut off by the tide."

Mr Smith said: "The Coastguard tasked us with picking up two police officers who'd been searching the beach just below Happisburgh church, and the tide had come in and they'd got cut off, so we went in a picked them up and returned them to Walcott."

HM Coastguard at Bacton said the team paged at 7.51pm on Saturday to a high risk, missing person, in the Walcott area.

A spokesperson from the Coastguard said: "Teams were deployed to various locations from Mundesley to Happisburgh.

"After being missing for over three hours the missing person was located by Mundesley Independent Lifeboat using a thermal image camera, the person was very cold but safe and well."

Norfolk Constabulary including police dog, drone and MOD police were at the scene as well as Mundesley independent Lifeboat, Happisburgh RNLI, helicopter Rescue 912 and Cromer CRT.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman confirmed two officers "were at risk of becoming cut off" and were assisted off the beach.