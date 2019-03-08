Search

Heritage railway given national recognition after appearing in top spot festive event list

PUBLISHED: 09:39 21 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 21 September 2019

The Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

A popular festive event held every year in mid Norfolk has been given national recognition after appearing in a top spot list.

The Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express. Left, Kiya Fyles with Delilah and Imogen Love with Bowie, get a selfie while waiting for the train. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express. Left, Kiya Fyles with Delilah and Imogen Love with Bowie, get a selfie while waiting for the train. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Mid-Norfolk Railway's Polar Express train ride was listed as third best in the UK when it appeared in The Telegraph's article featuring the nation's best festive events for families.

The railway's general manager, George Saville, said: "It's great that our railway has caught the attention of a national newspaper.

"We strive to provide the best experience for families and this year we have expanded even further and shall not be a disappointment.

"Ticket sales for this year have surpassed last year's already, with increased capacity on board our trains to cope with the ever increasing demand. All thanks to the continuing support of the railway's volunteers and authorising company, Rail Events Inc."

The Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express. Toby Westrup, 4, handing over his ticket to the ticket master. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express. Toby Westrup, 4, handing over his ticket to the ticket master. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The charity The Mid-Norfolk Railway Preservation Trust - which trades as the Mid-Norfolk Railway - runs a 15 mile heritage preservation railway between North Elmham, Dereham and Wymondham right in the heart of Norfolk.

WATCH: The Polar Express train ride returns to Norfolk for 2019.

The Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A regular train service, hosting steam and diesel traction engines, takes place between March and October each year.

The railway is supported by mainly volunteer staff throughout the year maintaining and operating the railway.

The Polar Express is run under licence by Rail Events Inc. who are officially authorised by filmmakers Warner Bros.

- The article 'Looking for Father Christmas? 28 of the UK's best festive events for families' was published online on Thursday, September 19. It lists 20 events taking place in the UK over the festive period.

- Tickets and further information are available at www.midnorfolkthepolarexpressride.com or for information about the railway visit www.mnr.org.uk.

