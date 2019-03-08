Gallery

'I choose you' - Norfolk couple tie the knot with Pokémon wedding

Steve and Sharon Griffin had a Pokemon themed wedding. Picture: Ian Burt Photography Ian Burt Photography

I choose you.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Steve and Sharon Griffin had a Pokemon themed wedding. Picture: Ian Burt Photography Steve and Sharon Griffin had a Pokemon themed wedding. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

It's a phrase familiar to Pokémon fans across the world - but a Norfolk couple took it to heart as they made their vows at a themed wedding.

Steve and Sharon Griffin had a Pokemon themed wedding. Pictured: Steve and Sharon Griffin with Sharon's son Josh Stockdale. Picture: Ian Burt Photography Steve and Sharon Griffin had a Pokemon themed wedding. Pictured: Steve and Sharon Griffin with Sharon's son Josh Stockdale. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

Steve, 57, and Sharon Griffin, 48, from King's Lynn, decided to make the day truly their own by theming it around the popular franchise.

Steve and Sharon Griffin had a Pokemon themed wedding. Picture: Ian Burt Photography Steve and Sharon Griffin had a Pokemon themed wedding. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

With Mr Griffin and his groomsmen dressed as main character Ash Ketchum and Mrs Griffin as the popular mascot, Pikachu, they were joined by pokémon Squirtle and Charmander for their service at King's Lynn Registry.

Steve and Sharon Griffin had a Pokemon themed wedding. Pictured: Bridesmaid's (L) Katie Griffin and Alice Stockdale. Picture: Ian Burt Photography Steve and Sharon Griffin had a Pokemon themed wedding. Pictured: Bridesmaid's (L) Katie Griffin and Alice Stockdale. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

Alice Stockdale, 19, bridesmaid of honour and Mrs Griffin's daughter, said: "It was a lot of fun. I'm not so much of a Pokémon fan, I played Pokémon Go, but the family are massive fans.

Steve and Sharon Griffin had a Pokemon themed wedding. Pictured: Groom Steve Griffin with his best men (L) Sam Stockdale and Jamie Griffin. Picture: Ian Burt Photography Steve and Sharon Griffin had a Pokemon themed wedding. Pictured: Groom Steve Griffin with his best men (L) Sam Stockdale and Jamie Griffin. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

"Mum came into the room one day and said 'I'm going to have a Pokémon wedding', it started out as a joke but became more serious and as we got more and more Pokémon stuff it became real.

Steve and Sharon Griffin had a Pokemon themed wedding. Pictured: Groom Steve Griffin with his best men (L) Sam Stockdale and Jamie Griffin Picture: Ian Burt Photography Steve and Sharon Griffin had a Pokemon themed wedding. Pictured: Groom Steve Griffin with his best men (L) Sam Stockdale and Jamie Griffin Picture: Ian Burt Photography

"I don't think Steve thought it was happening and he only got his costume a week before the day. We got a lot of looks as we walked around but it was just a lot of fun and an amazing day, it's a wedding I will never forget."

Steve and Sharon Griffin had a Pokemon themed wedding. Picture: Ian Burt Photography Steve and Sharon Griffin had a Pokemon themed wedding. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

You may also want to watch: