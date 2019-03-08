'I choose you' - Norfolk couple tie the knot with Pokémon wedding
PUBLISHED: 11:34 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 17 May 2019
Ian Burt Photography
I choose you.
It's a phrase familiar to Pokémon fans across the world - but a Norfolk couple took it to heart as they made their vows at a themed wedding.
Steve, 57, and Sharon Griffin, 48, from King's Lynn, decided to make the day truly their own by theming it around the popular franchise.
With Mr Griffin and his groomsmen dressed as main character Ash Ketchum and Mrs Griffin as the popular mascot, Pikachu, they were joined by pokémon Squirtle and Charmander for their service at King's Lynn Registry.
Alice Stockdale, 19, bridesmaid of honour and Mrs Griffin's daughter, said: "It was a lot of fun. I'm not so much of a Pokémon fan, I played Pokémon Go, but the family are massive fans.
"Mum came into the room one day and said 'I'm going to have a Pokémon wedding', it started out as a joke but became more serious and as we got more and more Pokémon stuff it became real.
"I don't think Steve thought it was happening and he only got his costume a week before the day. We got a lot of looks as we walked around but it was just a lot of fun and an amazing day, it's a wedding I will never forget."